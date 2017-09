11th Circ. Revives Auto Body Shops' Antitrust Claims

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel on Thursday reversed the dismissal of complaints from five auto body shops that claim State Farm, Allstate, Geico and other insurers conspire to manipulate car repair costs and blacklist them if they refused to go along.



A three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that while it may be common knowledge that insurance companies refuse to pay over a certain rate for repair costs and that they steer customers to their preferred shops, that doesn’t mean the activity is legal.



“The public’s level of familiarity,...

To view the full article, register now.