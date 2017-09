ITC Won't Reopen Nokia's Patent Suit Against Apple

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday said it will let stand an order ending an investigation into Nokia's complaint that Apple infringed eight patents related to antenna and other technologies, following the companies' broad settlement of litigation related to the tech.



