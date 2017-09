Ill. Hospital Asks Judge To Block Nurses' Strike

Law360, Springfield (September 7, 2017, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based University of Illinois Hospitals and Health Sciences System asked a state judge Thursday to intervene in a local nurses union's plan to initiate a strike while they negotiate a new contract, saying certain hospital units can't abide a work stoppage.



The Illinois Nurses Association, which represents nurses working for the University of Illinois at Chicago’s hospital, last week served UI Health and the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board with its notice of intent to strike on Sept. 13. But UIC Hospital on Thursday told a...

