Investors Sue HSN Over $2.1B Merger With QVC

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT) -- HSN Inc. on Thursday was hit with a proposed shareholder class action lawsuit in Delaware federal court challenging its planned merger with QVC's parent company, saying that documents failed to disclose important information to investors.



Shareholder Richard McClure alleges that the interactive multichannel retailer and its board of directors authorized the filing of a "materially incomplete and misleading" S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to convince its shareholders to vote in favor of a proposed sale of the company to Liberty Interactive Corp....

To view the full article, register now.