Minn. Wins Halt Of $2.2B Flood Mitigation Project

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge on Thursday temporarily halted work on a $2.2 billion flood mitigation project aiming to calm the Red River located between North Dakota and Minnesota, ruling that a state permit denial prevented the project from moving forward.



Judge Tunheim said the fact that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources had denied a Dam Safety and Public Waters Work Permit for the project needed to be respected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Fargo-Moorhead Flood Diversion Board of Authority that are...

