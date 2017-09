UK Co. Fined For Posting CEO's Deposition On YouTube

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge sanctioned an internet advertising claim filer being sued by an online marketer for allegedly stealing its client lists after finding that the company posted confidential videos of the advertiser's CEO's deposition to YouTube.



U.S. District Judge Manuel L. Real on Wednesday ordered PPC Claims Ltd. to pay ReachLocal Inc. $5,670 and ordered the London-based company to remove the video, simultaneously placing its contents, which had not been disclosed to the public, behind a protective order that already bars PPC Claims from contacting...

