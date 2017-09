Staffing Co. Gets Cut Out Of Bias Suit Against Hospital

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A staffing agency can’t bring a race bias claim on behalf of employees against Methodist Hospitals of Dallas, which allegedly discriminated against the employees, because the staffing agency itself doesn't have a racial identity, a Texas federal judge ruled Thursday.



In a multi-pronged ruling, U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade dismissed staffing agency White Glove Staffing Inc. from a class action it filed alongside named plaintiff Carolyn Clay, saying it lacked standing to bring discrimination and retaliation claims under both Title VII and the Texas Commission on...

To view the full article, register now.