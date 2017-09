Tangoe Investor Says Board Pushed Sale For Own Benefit

Law360, Wilmington (September 7, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of information technology firm Tangoe Inc. launched a putative class action against the company’s board Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court, accusing the directors of forcing a sale at a lower value than it was worth in order to gain lucrative stock option payments.



In his complaint, shareholder Mark Jardin alleges that eight members of Tangoe’s board pursued a $256 million sale of the company to Marlin Equity Partners, Asentinel LLC and TAMS Inc. earlier this year despite the company’s strong performance in previous years....

To view the full article, register now.