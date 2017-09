Landscaping Co. Can't Dodge Guest-Workers' Suit

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Thursday refused to dismiss a proposed class action brought by H-2B guest workers against a landscaping company over wage issues, saying the workers weren’t required to exhaust Labor Department remedies before they went to court.



U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett denied landscaping company Outside Unlimited Inc.’s bid to dismiss an amended complaint from four Mexican visa workers, who claim they did not get wages that were equal to the minimum wage.



Judge Bennett found that the suit was “properly before”...

