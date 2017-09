Kite Pharma Investors Balk At $11.9B Gilead Deal

Law360, Los Angeles (September 7, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Kite Pharma Inc. didn't ask for enough money from Gilead Sciences Inc. when it agreed to be bought last month, according to a proposed class of investors who alleged in a California federal suit Thursday that the biopharmaceutical company is worth more than the pitched $12 billion.



Gilead said on Aug. 28 that it would buy Kite in a deal that values the company at $11.9 billion, strengthening Gilead's position in the emerging space of cell therapy with Kite's pipeline therapies that use patients' immune cells...

