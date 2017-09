Cowboy Star's Discipline 'Fundamentally Unfair,' Judge Says

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge halted Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game domestic violence suspension Friday pending the outcome of a players union challenge to an arbitrator's decision upholding the punishment, saying “a cloud of fundamental unfairness followed Elliott” throughout the NFL’s disciplinary process.



U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant granted the National Football League Players Association’s request for a preliminary injunction that stopped the decision from the league-appointed arbitrator from taking effect. Friday's ruling puts Elliott’s suspension on hold pending the outcome of the union’s efforts...

