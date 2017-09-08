NJ Atty Charged With Forgery, Misuse Of Client Funds

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (September 8, 2017, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey attorney has been charged with providing clients with a forged state court judgment and making a fraudulent payment to them by misusing entrusted funds, authorities announced Thursday.



Craig C. Swenson, 54, of Oakland, New Jersey, was arrested on Thursday and charged with third-degree counts of forgery by uttering and misapplication of entrusted funds, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.



Swenson was served with a complaint-summons for the charges and released, authorities said. He is scheduled to make his first...

To view the full article, register now.