Pakistan Loses Bid To DQ Copper Cos.' Arbitrator

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Two arbitrators hearing a dispute over whether Pakistan properly denied a mining lease to an Australian joint venture approved the venture’s appointee to the tribunal on Tuesday, rejecting Pakistan’s disqualification bid arguing that the attorney failed to disclose that he has previously used the same valuation experts that the venture has retained.



Two nonchallenged members of an International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal overseeing Tethyan Copper Company Pty Ltd.'s claim against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have rejected Pakistan's bid to disqualify Tethyan’s pick...

To view the full article, register now.