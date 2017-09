Yurok Tribe Seeks Quick Win In Calif. Fishing Rights Row

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Yurok Tribe asked a California federal court on Thursday to grant it a quick win on its allegations that the Resighini Rancheria and one of its members have been fishing in a portion of the Klamath River that is exclusively reserved for the Yurok.



In a motion for summary judgment, the tribe said the Resighini Rancheria and one of its members, Gary Mitch Dowd, violated the Hoopa-Yurok Settlement Act and do not have a right to fish within the Yurok’s reservation. The language in the...

To view the full article, register now.