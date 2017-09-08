Discovery Raises $6.8B In Debt To Fund Scripps Buy

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Discovery Communications Inc. has priced a six-part, $6.3 billion bond offering and a £400 million ($527.8 million) offering to help fund its $14.6 billion acquisition of Scripps Interactive Inc., the media company told regulators Friday.



Maryland-based Discovery issued U.S. dollar-based notes with maturities spanning from two to 30 years and annual yields ranging from 2.2 percent to 5.2 percent, according to a pricing term sheet filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company separately priced five-year notes denominated in British currency yielding an annual...

To view the full article, register now.