Venezuela Calls $1.2B Rusoro Award 'Fatally Flawed'

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Venezuela reiterated its stance Thursday that a D.C. federal court has no reason to confirm a $1.2 billion arbitral award issued to Rusoro Mining Ltd. after its investments were allegedly nationalized without compensation, arguing the petition to enforce the award was "fatally flawed" as the company has failed to defend the tribunal's jurisdiction.



The South American nation argued that Rusoro, which has objected to Venezuela’s bid to block attempts to enforce the award, has not challenged whether the Canada-Venezuela treaty under which the claims were brought restricts...

