Transport Co. Alleges Navistar Sold Defective Engines

Law360, Springfield (September 8, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT) -- North Carolina-based Cardinal Logistics Management Corp. on Thursday sued truck manufacturer Navistar Inc. over 600 allegedly defective truck engines Cardinal bought from Navistar, alleging the manufacturer purposely concealed the defect.



Navistar is facing numerous lawsuits over its allegedly defective MaxxForce engines. In this latest suit, Cardinal alleges it was one of the many customers from which Navistar hid the defect, and its nine-count complaint seeks $5 million in damages.



"The defect caused, among other things, numerous serious breakdowns, engine failures and dangerous conditions or events, such...

