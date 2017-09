Pa. Judge Drops NJ Pharmacy Tech From CVS Wage Suit

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has decided that a New Jersey pharmacy technician in a proposed class action against CVS Pharmacy Inc. did not support her claim that CVS had cheated her out of her wages, tossing her claims, but ruled that a Pennsylvania employee would be allowed to continue with the suit.



U.S. District Judge Judge Gerald Austin McHugh said Wednesday that the evidence showed Erika Pressley had not been paid for completing the company’s mandatory “LEARNet” online courses outside her regular shifts, but that Pressley...

