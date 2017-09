McDermott, Greenberg Steer $100M Akelius-Atlas NYC Deal

Law360, Minneapolis (September 8, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP represented Akelius Real Estate Management LLC in connection with its $100 million purchase of a pair of Manhattan apartment buildings from Greenberg Traurig LLP-counseled Atlas Capital Group LLC, according to records made public in New York on Friday.



The deal is for 225 W. 23rd St. and 220 W. 24th St., which are located in Chelsea. The buildings are close to the 23rd Street subway station serving the C and E Trains as well as Line 1.



The six-story building at...

