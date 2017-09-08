Special Ops Exec Tapped For Navy Acquisition, R&D Chief

By Chuck Stanley

Law360, Washington (September 8, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Donald Trump administration Thursday announced the nomination of James F. Geurts, who currently oversees acquisitions for the U.S. Special Operations Command, to serve as assistant secretary of the Navy for research development and acquisition.

If confirmed, Geurts will be charged with overseeing U.S. Navy acquisition policy, functions and programs, and he will represent the Navy before Congress on acquisition policy and program matters.

Geurts currently serves with the Senior Executive Service as acquisition executive for U.S. Special Operations Command, stationed at MacDill Air Force Base...
