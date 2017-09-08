Special Ops Exec Tapped For Navy Acquisition, R&D Chief
If confirmed, Geurts will be charged with overseeing U.S. Navy acquisition policy, functions and programs, and he will represent the Navy before Congress on acquisition policy and program matters.
Geurts currently serves with the Senior Executive Service as acquisition executive for U.S. Special Operations Command, stationed at MacDill Air Force Base...
