Equifax's Massive Data Breach To Spur Uncharted Legal Woes

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Equifax is already facing at least two putative class actions less than a day after disclosing a cyberattack that potentially impacted 143 million consumers' personal data, and attorneys say the unprecedented scope of the breach is likely to offer both advantages and drawbacks to consumers as they fight to prove that they were harmed and that controversial arbitration clauses shouldn't apply.



As has become customary in the wake of headline-grabbing data breaches, consumers in Georgia and Oregon late Thursday sued Equifax just hours after the credit...

