DOI, Nooksack Reach Deal On Tribal Election, Disenrollment

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has reached a deal with Washington state's Nooksack Indian Tribe to hold a council election that could resolve a long-running dispute over tribal government and membership, despite some members' worries that they won’t get a fair shake in the balloting.



The Nooksack tribe announced Wednesday that it will hold a special election for four tribal council seats, with a primary on Nov. 4 and a general election on Dec. 2. The move is based on the tribe’s Aug. 25 agreement...

