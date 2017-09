Judge Rejects Defamation Suit For Reporting On FINRA Probe

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire federal judge rejected an Arizona broker-dealer’s defamation suit against a New York trade publication on Friday, saying Scottsdale Capital Advisors Corp.’s beef with The Deal for reporting on a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority investigation had nothing to do with the Granite State.



Scottsdale and its executive John Hurry sued The Deal and its journalist Bill Meagher last year over articles that ran in 2013 and 2014 that said FINRA was investigating Scottsdale for its role in a pump-and-dump scheme. The news outlet said...

To view the full article, register now.