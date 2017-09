Lax DOD Program Review Could Waste Billions, OIG Says

Law360, Nashville (September 8, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A council tasked with determining whether the U.S. Department of Defense is purchasing the appropriate quantity of items for its major weapons acquisition programs has provided lax oversight, risking the DOD spending billions of dollars on items it doesn’t need, a watchdog said in a report made public Thursday.



The Joint Requirements Oversight Council, or JROC, has routinely accepted major defense acquisition program, or MDAP, purchase quantities suggested by military services without other input, and may continue to validate requirements documents with unnecessary procurement quantities until...

