AMRO Presses Ch. 7 Judge For Transmar Emails Order

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A lawyer investigating bankrupt Transmar Commodity Group Ltd. on behalf of lender ABN AMRO Capital USA LLC asked a New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday to order an auditor to turn over information that could shed light on the cocoa concern's fraud-tinged fall into insolvency.



A hearing on the motion to compel auditor Demetrius Berkower LLC to turn over messages “crucial” to the bank's probe was set to take place Sept. 26 before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity Jr., according to filings by ABN AMRO...

