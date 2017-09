Blank Rome Adds Small Business Investment, Lending Pro

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A 30-year corporate law veteran and former Small Business Administration deputy general counsel with a focus on serving small business lending and investment organizations has joined Blank Rome LLP as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Friday.



Martin Teckler joins Blank Rome as a member of the firm's finance group after spending more than 2 1/2 years at Kelley Drye & Warren LLP.



Teckler has a multifaceted practice that includes representing lenders that are part of government-guaranteed loan programs, like those established...

