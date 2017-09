Money Centers Judge Won't Drop Ex-CFO From 'Looting' Suit

Law360, Wilmington (September 8, 2017, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday denied a bid from a former executive of defunct casino cash services firm Money Centers of America Inc. to toss the liquidating trustee’s allegations he and other top brass looted the company, ruling that his personal bankruptcy doesn’t discharge the liability.



In a seven-page opinion, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi wrote that even though former MCA Chief Financial Officer Jason Walsh filed for personal Chapter 7 protection in Pennsylvania in 2011 and gained a debt discharge order, the estate’s...

