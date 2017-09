Texas Court Says Bad Expert Claims Can’t Nix Med Mal Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 8, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A split Texas appellate panel on Thursday allowed a suit accusing two doctors of negligently treating a teen patient’s injured testicle, which later required amputation, to move forward, saying the patient’s two expert medical witnesses are qualified to testify under state law.



In a 2-1 ruling, a three-judge Second District Court of Appeals panel rejected an interim appeal lodged by Dr. Heidi Christine Knowles, an emergency-medicine physician, and Dr. Antonio Sison, a radiologist, in a suit accusing the doctors of failing to diagnose a 13-year-old boy’s...

