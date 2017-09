Allergan Transfers Restasis Patents To IPR-Immune Tribe

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Allergan PLC has transferred the patents for its dry eye treatment Restasis to a Native American tribe with sovereign immunity in a bid to escape inter partes review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the pharmaceutical company said Friday.



The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe gave Allergan back the exclusive licenses related to the drugmaker's highly profitable eye drops — which generated about $1.5 billion in revenue for the company in 2016 — and is filing a motion to toss the ongoing inter partes review of the patents...

