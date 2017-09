UC President Sues Trump Admin. To Save DACA

Law360, San Francisco (September 8, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT) -- University of California President Janet Napolitano hit the Trump administration with a lawsuit in California federal court Friday, seeking to save the federal program she helped create that protects more than 800,000 young immigrants from deportation and allows them to work in the United States legally.



The suit challenges the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which protects individuals, who came to the country as children “through no choice of their own,” and who have...

To view the full article, register now.