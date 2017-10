MassHousing GC Shifting To Taxable Loans Amid Low Rates

Law360, Minneapolis (October 3, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT) -- While tax-exempt bonds have historically been a financing staple for affordable housing, funders in the field have had to shift their strategy as low interest rates on taxable bonds since the economic downturn have made their tax-exempt counterparts less attractive, MassHousing’s General Counsel Beth Elliott told Law360 in a recent wide-ranging interview.



MassHousing, a quasi-public Massachusetts agency that provides loans for affordable housing, has recently shifted gears amid increased competition from various types of lenders and has started providing a hybrid of tax-exempt and taxable bonds...

