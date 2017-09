Convicted Exec Denies Guilt, Wants Iran Sanctions Suit Axed

Law360, Washington (September 11, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A man convicted of exporting motor oil to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions asked a Georgia federal court to toss his former company’s $4.25 million lawsuit pinning asset seizures and legal fees on him, arguing his innocence despite his guilty plea while saying his company’s Russian parent approved of all his work.



In a brief filed Thursday, Markos Baghdasarian blasted the breach of fiduciary duty and fraud lawsuit by Delfin Group USA LLC, the now-defunct company he had helmed as president before serving two years...

