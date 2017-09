3 Takeaways From The Self-Driving Car Bill

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The House of Representatives’ swift passage of first-of-its-kind legislation governing how autonomous or self-driving cars are manufactured, tested and deployed in the U.S. assures carmakers and technology companies that the federal government will take the wheel on safety standards, experts say, offering long-sought regulatory clarity to advance the new frontier for automobiles.



The Waymo driverless car is displayed during a Google event last year in San Francisco. (AP) In a voice vote on Sept. 6, the House passed HR 3388, the Safely Ensuring Lives Future Deployment and...

To view the full article, register now.