Raytheon Says $25M IP Suit Little More Than Money Grab

Law360, Los Angeles (September 8, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Raytheon Co. took a swing at a $25 million trade secrets suit alleging it failed to "firewall" employees that had inside information about a former government contracting partner, saying Thursday it had never agreed to keep its workers separate and that the ex-partner was trying to squeeze more out of its original bargain.



Peraton Inc. had accused Raytheon of violating a nondisclosure agreement the two companies had signed as part of a since-scrapped teaming effort on two government contracts by letting Raytheon workers who’d seen Peraton’s...

