The 2017 Global 20

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 9:48 AM EDT) -- The law firms on Law360’s Global 20 list have expertise that spans practice areas and continents, and they’ve handled some of the biggest cross-border matters of the year. With thousands of attorneys in dozens of countries around the world, these firms have figured out the key to delivering for clients on multiple fronts.



Law360’s look at the ranks of this year’s Global 20 examines who these powerhouses are and what it takes for a law firm to be at the top in the international arena....

To view the full article, register now.