Galena To Pay $7.5M To Settle Opioid Kickback Suit

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Galena Biopharma Inc. has agreed to pay $7.55 million to settle allegations that it paid doctors kickbacks in exchange for prescribing high volumes of its fentanyl-based drug Abstral, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Friday.



The settlement, which does not require Galena to admit liability, also resolves a whistleblower lawsuit filed in New Jersey federal court under the False Claims Act by Lynne Dougherty, the announcement said.



“Given the dangers associated with opioids such as Abstral, it is imperative that prescriptions be based on a...

