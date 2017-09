Surgeon Says Firing Was Retaliation For Raising Safety Issues

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A former orthopedic surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital has accused the hospital of firing him for raising concerns about “double booked surgeries,” saying that his termination was retaliation for raising the alarm with government agencies and the media.



Dr. Dennis Burke said Thursday in his complaint that the renowned hospital used the records that he shared with The Boston Globe during the paper’s investigation as a pretext to fire him, arguing that the records had been redacted in compliance with the law and that the hospital...

