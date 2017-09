1st Circ. Tosses Extortion Convictions Against Teamsters

Law360, Boston (September 8, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Friday threw out most convictions against two Boston-area Teamsters for extorting other union members and local businesses, finding that the judge’s instructions could have led a jury to convict them for legitimate, legal labor activity.



Most of John Perry's and Joseph “Jo Jo” Burhoe’s convictions in 2014 on charges of Hobbs Act extortion were reversed entirely, meaning they can’t be retried unless the government successfully appeals.



Only one charge, an alleged extortion incident, was vacated and could possibly go to trial again....

To view the full article, register now.