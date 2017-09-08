Illinois AG Sues Saltwater Disposer Over Oil-Tainted Stream

Law360, Springfield (September 8, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The Illinois attorney general hit a company with a lawsuit Friday for allegedly disposing of saltwater runoff caused by oil drilling, after a tributary near the firm's facility was contaminated with oily fluid.



Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office also moved for a preliminary injunction against Southeastern Illinois-based TrueFlo Solutions LLC, which the AG alleges continues to violate state environmental protection laws. The suit says the commercial saltwater disposal company leaches saltwater brine and crude oil into an unnamed tributary to Lick Creek, which flows into the...

