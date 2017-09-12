Takeaways From FTC's Settlement With Lenovo

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 5, 2017, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it had agreed, together with 32 state attorneys general, to enter into a settlement with Lenovo Inc., which allegedly preloaded some of its computers with invasive software that compromised consumers’ privacy and security protections. The settlement with Lenovo — one of the world’s largest computer manufacturers — requires Lenovo to pay $3.5 million to state regulators, implement new internal programs and be subject to reporting requirements and compliance oversight for 20 years



The Lenovo settlement reinforces...

