Navico Wins $38M From Garmin In East Texas Sonar IP Row

Law360, Los Angeles (September 8, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Friday found that Garmin willfully infringed a pair of Navico patents related to sonar-scanning, awarding Navico $38.8 million in damages in the companies’ latest dispute over the technology used in commercial fishing.



The jury in Marshall, Texas — in the state’s patent-packed Eastern District — returned on Friday after roughly three hours of deliberations following the four-day trial, and found that Garmin had infringed Navico Inc.’s patents relating to marine sonar technology, U.S. Patent Nos. 9,223,022 and 9,244,168. The jury found...

