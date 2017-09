Consumers Say Audible Can't Force Credit Suit Arbitration

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Audible Inc. cannot dismiss a suit accusing it of scamming consumers through its prepaid credit program or force the consumers to arbitrate certain claims, those consumers told a California judge Friday as they questioned Audible’s use of testimony from its in-house counsel to support its arbitration bid.



Named plaintiff Seth Beals asserted that Audible cannot force the arbitration of his claims, saying that Audible cannot rely on a declaration from its in-house counsel to prove Beals agreed to arbitration when signing up for Audible through Amazon’s...

