Shkreli Looks To Kill Conspiracy Charge Post-Trial

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Martin Shkreli on Friday asked a Brooklyn federal judge to acquit him of conspiracy, following his August conviction for defrauding his hedge fund investors and scheming to manipulate the stock price of drug company Retrophin Inc., saying prosecutors misled the jury about a key element of the crime.



One day after the government asked U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto to revoke Shkreli’s bail for a bizarre call for his social media followers to obtain samples of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s hair, Shkreli’s...

