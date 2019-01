2nd Circ. Upholds Gupta Insider Trading Conviction

Law360, New York (January 7, 2019, 11:27 AM EST) -- The Second Circuit upheld former Goldman Sachs director Rajat Gupta's insider trading conviction on Monday, rejecting Gupta's claim that the jury instructions at his 2012 trial were invalidated by the appellate...

To view the full article, register now.