1st Circ. FCA Ruling May Spawn 'Parasitic' Suits, J&J Says

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and its subsidiary DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. urged a First Circuit panel Friday to reconsider its partial revival of a suit alleging the companies directly and indirectly submitted false claims to the government for faulty hip replacement devices.



The companies asked the panel to grant a rehearing or rehearing en banc because relators Antoni Nargol and David Langton, who filed their second amended complaint in 2014, have alleged a “scheme of misconduct,” but have not linked this purported scheme with any specific...

To view the full article, register now.