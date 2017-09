KBR Asks DC Circ. to Ax Appeal in Iraq Contract FCA

Law360, Washington (September 11, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Defense contractor KBR shot back Friday at a former employee’s attempt to revive his false claims suit against the company in the D.C. Circuit, saying a lower court acted properly in tossing the suit for failure to identify false claims submitted to the government on a broad-ranging Army service contract in Iraq.



The lower court correctly ruled that Harry Barko’s complaint detailing allegations of waste, fraud and mismanagement on a contract ranging from water well drilling to laundry service failed to support his central claim that...

To view the full article, register now.