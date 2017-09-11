BLP Adds Partners To London, Singapore Disputes Teams

By Paige Long

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT) -- Berwin Leighton Paisner LLP announced on Monday that it has bolstered its litigation and corporate risk practice with the hiring of three international disputes partners across the firm's London and Singapore offices.

Former Vinson & Elkins LLP partner George Burn will join BLP’s London office later this month as head of the firm’s international arbitration team. He will join the firm alongside international disputes and investigations partner Richard Chalk, who was previously with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP for 22 years.

Meanwhile, Gavin Margetson, a partner from...
