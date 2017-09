IP Firm Wants Its Money Back From Ex-Managing Partner

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Fish IP Law LLP is suing its former managing partner in California court, claiming she oversold her value to the firm, unjustly enriched herself by hundreds of thousands of dollars, and worked to get other lawyers and staff members to leave or join her at Umberg Zipser LLP.



The small intellectual property firm on Thursday accused Mei Tsang, who joined Umberg Zipser in June, of conversion, breaching her fiduciary duty to her former employer, violating an oral contract and unjustly enriching herself. Fish IP claimed she...

