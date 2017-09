Google Takes Record €2.4B Antitrust Fine To EU Court

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 11, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Google on Monday appealed a record €2.4 billion ($2.9 billion) fine imposed by the European Union’s competition watchdog, launching a lengthy legal battle over allegations the tech giant violated the bloc’s antitrust laws by steering users toward its own comparison-shopping service in searches.



Google Inc. appealed the European Commission's decision to the EU’s General Court, which is expected to take years to hand down its ruling. The commission alleged in June that Google illegally tweaked its search algorithm to give prominent placement to its Google Shopping...

