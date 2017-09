Apple Can't Get Quick Judgment In FaceTime IP Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 11, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. lost an attempt to toss patent infringement claims over its FaceTime application on Friday, when U.S. District Judge William Alsup said Straight Path IP Group Inc. adequately alleged infringement and that it was too soon to rule out whether it might be entitled to enhanced damages.



Straight Path, a nonpracticing entity, has hurled multiple infringement claims against Apple over patents covering “point-to-point communications,” alleging that FaceTime infringes with its video calling capabilities. Earlier this year, Apple argued that Straight Path had yet to plead...

